Kurnool JD Inspects seed shops, booked three dealers and warns against artificial crunch

Kurnool : The Joint Director for Agriculture department, Vara Lakshmi has said that they are intensively conducting surprise checks at the seed dealers. The aim of the surprise check is to restrict the sale of spurious seeds and extend quality seed to the farmers.

Speaking to media persons on Monday the JD has said that six checkposts have been set up at Kurnool, Mantralayam, Adoni, Kowthalam and Halaharvi mandals. Raids have been conducted at various shops in Yemmiganur where three dealers were found selling the seeds on high prices than the actual price.

Cases on three dealers have been filed besides seizing the stock. Some dealers are creating artificial crunch in seed stock. Keeping this in view we are going to hold meetings with the concerned company representatives in a short period of time.

The JD has warned the seed dealers that stern action would be taken on the dealers who create artificial crunch and sell the seeds on high prices. She also said there is no way of selling spurious seeds in the district.