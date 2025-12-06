Special weekend train from Charlapalli to Shalimar to ease Dec rush

To efficiently manage the extra rush of passengers during the early December travel period, the Railways has announced a special weekend service operating between Charlapalli and Shalimar. This decision involves a single pair of services and aims to provide crucial additional capacity as seasonal movement towards Odisha and West Bengal increases significantly.

Train 07148 is scheduled to depart Charlapalli on 6th December, running overnight through major junctions including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, and Berhampur, before finally reaching Shalimar on the morning of 8th December.

The return service, Train 07149, will commence its journey from Shalimar on 8th December, covering key junctions such as Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Vizianagaram, and Guntur, before arriving back at Charlapalli on 9th December.

The special train will run with 24 CBC coaches, featuring a variety of accommodation options, including AC, Sleeper, and General class, ensuring ample space for long-distance travellers. Railway officials stated that the service is intended to alleviate crowding and support smooth travel during this particularly busy period for interstate passengers.