Surgical gastroenterologist achieves a rare feat in robotic GI surgeries

Visakhapatnam: Renowned surgical gastroenterologist and robotic surgeon B B Das, Care Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, achieved a rare feat of performing 1,000 robotic gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries within just 18 months.

With decades of clinical experience, Dr. Das has pioneered minimally invasive and robotic surgical advancements, enabling safer and more precise GI procedures for patients across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and neighbouring regions. The adoption of the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System has significantly enhanced surgical standards, offering improved accuracy, minimal tissue damage and faster recovery for patients undergoing complex GI procedures.

The achievement highlights the region’s rapid adoption of cutting-edge medical technology and underscores the hospital’s commitment towards delivering high-precision GI treatments with improved safety, accuracy, and faster recovery for patients.

Speaking on the achievement at a press meet organised on Friday, Dr. B. B. Das, said, “Reaching 1,000 robotic GI surgeries within 18 months demonstrates how cutting-edge technology is reshaping gastrointestinal care in Eastern India.