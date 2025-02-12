JEE Main first session results: One from AP scores 100 percentile

The results of the inaugural session of the JEE Main examination were released on Tuesday, showcasing outstanding performances by students across the country. Notably, Guthikonda Manojna from Andhra Pradesh emerged as the only female candidate to achieve a perfect score of 100 percentile. She shares this rare accomplishment with Bani Bratha from Telangana, as one of only 14 individuals nationwide to reach this pinnacle.

The first session of the JEE Main was conducted from January 22 to 29, drawing a staggering 13.11 lakh applicants. Of these, 12.58 lakh students appeared for the examination. In an impressive display of talent, five students from Rajasthan also secured a 100 percentile score.

In the General EWS category, Kotipalli Yashwant Satwik from Andhra Pradesh took the lead with an impressive 99.99 percentile. Meanwhile, students are already gearing up for the second session of the JEE Main, which is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8.