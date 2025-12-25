Job mela at polytechic in Gannavaram tomorrow

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): A job mela will take place at the Government Polytechnic College in Gannavaram in Krishna district on December 27 (Saturday), starting at 9 am. Krishna district collector DK Balaji announced that the event is being organised under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

During a press conference here on Wednesday, the collector urged unemployed youth throughout the district to take full advantage of this job fair to secure suitable employment. He said that several reputable companies from various sectors would be participating, providing a diverse array of job opportunities.

They clarified that candidates who have completed their SSC, Intermediate, Diploma, Degree, or B Pharmacy and are aged between 18 and 35 years are eligible to attend. Additionally, they said interested candidates must register in advance through the Naipunyam portal at [https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration](https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration). Candidates are advised to bring their resumes or biodata, Aadhaar card, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, PAN card, and photocopies of educational certificates to the mela. For further information, candidates can contact 9676708041 or 9494005725, they said.