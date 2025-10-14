Jogi denies links with fake liquor, offers to take lie detector test

Vijayawada: Former minister Jogi Ramesh denied any involvement in the alleged spurious liquor case and criticised TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for what he described as a politically motivated investigation. Addressing the media here on Monday, Ramesh alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe was being used to target political opponents.

He said there was no evidence linking him to the case and challenged the Chief Minister to prove otherwise. Ramesh stated that he was willing to take a lie detector test or swear before Lord Venkateswara along with his family to affirm his innocence, and urged Naidu to do the same.

This denial comes in the wake of a viral video of prime accused in the case Addepalli Janardhana Rao who alleged that YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh orchestrated the racket in order to tarnish image of the TDP-led coalition government in the state.

The former minister further alleged that the accused in the case, Janardhan Rao, was coerced while in custody to make false statements implicating YSRCP leaders. He claimed that the remand report did not mention his name and accused the government of using fabricated evidence.

Ramesh said attempts were being made to divert public attention through false cases and political propaganda.

He maintained that he was not afraid of any inquiry and was prepared to face any legal or public test to establish the truth.