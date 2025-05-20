JSP candidate gets elected as Deputy Mayor

Visakhapatnam: Dalli Govind Reddy was elected as Deputy Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Visakhapatnam on May 20 (Tuesday).

After a day's delay, the JSP candidate was elected as Deputy Mayor at a special meeting convened at the GVMC Council Hall.

The electing exercise was supposed to be completed on Monday itself. However, with a section of TDP corporators, who were aspiring for the post, not turning up for the earlier council meeting, the quorum for the election was not adequate.

Following which, Election Presiding Officer and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok postponed the council meeting for another day.

While west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) proposed JSP candidate Dalli Govind Reddy as Deputy Mayor, north constituency MLA P. Vishnu Raju extended support to the proposal. With 59 council members voting in favour of Govind Reddy, the Election Presiding Officer announced his name as the Deputy Mayor.

MLAs and ex-officio members congratulated the newly-elected Deputy Mayor.

With the Mayor post allotted to TDP candidate Peela Srinivasa Rao, the alliance high command recommended JSP candidate as the Deputy Mayor.