Kadapa MP, his father to appear before CBI sleuths today

As part of the ongoing probe into the murder of former minister YS Viveka-nanda Reddy, the CBI has again served notices to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy and asked them to attend inquiry on Monday.





In its notices the Central agency asked Kadapa MP to attend the inquiry at the CBI's principal office in Hyderabad on Monday. While his father YS Bhaskar Reddy was asked to depose before the CBI officials at Kadapa Central Prison on the same day. According to sources, a five-member CBI team went to Pulivendula and served notices to the Kadapa MP and his father late on Saturday night. Thus the Kadapa MP will be questioned for the third time on Monday in the case. Earlier, he had deposed before the CBI officials twice last month





Meanwhile, in a latest development, Gujjula Swathi, wife of Umasankar Reddy, A3 accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy has lodged a complaint with SP KKN Anburajan on Sunday that she has been facing a threat to her life from two persons, both residents of Pulivendula town. She complained that one Parameswar Reddy and his son came to her house on Sat-urday evening and abused her in unparliamentary language and beat her up with chappals. She alleged that the duo have threatened to kill her.Based on complaint lodged by Swathi, police have provided security at her residence in Pulivendula town. Police registered a case and are investigating.



