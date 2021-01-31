Kakinada: SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi warns of action against those intimidating voters

Kakinada: Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected several sensitive polling stations during his whirlwind tour in parts of East Godavari district on Sunday.

Accompanied by additional SP K Kumar,he visited G Mamidada, Peddada, Pedapudiand Rameswaram panchayats of Kakinada sub-division. He created awareness on the rules and regulations during interaction with the locals at sensitive and problematic villages.

He said that the para police will ensure their availability round the clock to inform the concerned police officials immediately in case of any suspicious activities in the habitations. Stating that the Election Code is in force, he warned that they would take stern action after registering cases against those who violate the code of conduct.

"We will crackdown on anyone found guilty of selling illicit liquor, distributing money, threatening voters and intimidating them,"he said.