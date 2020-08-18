Kakinada: Utsav Samiti protests ban on Ganesh immersion revelry

Kakinada: Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and president Duvvuri Subramanayam staged a protest against the government in front of Collectorate here on Monday, demanding that the government give permission for Ganesh immersion celebrations without any conditions.



District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy had asked the people to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in their own houses. He made it clear that no permission would be accorded for Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations in the public.

He also advised people against conducting collective poojas as well as erection of huge pandals for the installation of Ganesh idols in the open places in the district. Ramana Raju demanded that the district authorities give permission for the Vinayaka idols immersion as the celebrations have been conducted every year as a tradition. Subramanyam strongly condemned the ban on the Ganesh immersion celebrations in the district.