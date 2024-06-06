Kalava And Sathya Kumar, Ministerial Candidates

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The undivided district is likely to get two ministerial berths in the Andhra Pradesh TDP-JSP-BJP alliance cabinet, one for Rayadurg MLA and ex-minister Kaluva Srinivasulu and Dharmavaram BJP MLA Sathya Kumar Yadav under the BJP quota.

Kaluva Srinivasulu, Rayadurg MLA for the second time and TDP politbureau member is also a senior leader and one hailing from the BC community. He was cabinet minister in the Naidu cabinet during 2014-19.

He is once again poised to become a cabinet minister.

Dharmavaram MLA Sathya Kumar Yadav is a senior BJP leader who worked mostly in the Northern states. He is currently BJP national general secretary, Uttar Pradesh party in-charge and also in-charge of Andaman Nicobar Islands. He is close to Home Minister Amit Shaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the BJP minister's quota in the new Naidu cabinet, Sathya Kumar is in all likelihood poised for ministership. Paritala Sunitha who was an ex-minister in the Naidu cabinet during 2014-19 would have been considered for ministership in the absence of an alliance with BJP but with BJP now being a part of the alliance and Sathya Kumar being highly influential, will be considered for a cabinet berth. In the process Sunitha stands little chance for ministership