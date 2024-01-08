Live
Kalava predicts end of YSRCP rule in few months
Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kalava commented that Jagan was afraid of defeat in the coming elections, hence he changed the candidates from one place to another. After the advent of YSRCP rule in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started destroying all the constitutional bodies, he criticised. Government employees and people of the State were going through a hellish nightmare with his autocratic rule, he alleged.
‘Jagan betrayed even his ardent followers by dumping them and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy is the best example for this.’ The TDP leader said people's mood from Anantapur to Srikakulam is in favour of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. TDP-Jana Sena alliance has already stolen the hearts of people and victory in elections is only a technical victory, he added. He said that the TDP will give tickets to candidates with a winning potential.