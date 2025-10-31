Kanakadasa Jayanti to be celebrated as state fest on Dec 8

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to celebrate Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanti as a state festival on December 8, said BC welfare minister S Savitha on Thursday.

The state-level celebrations will be organised at Kalyanadurg in Anantapur district, with minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh attending as the chief guest. In a statement here, Savitha said official orders regarding the event would be released by the coalition government within the next two days. Instructions will also be issued to observe Kanakadasa Jayanti across all districts on the same day.

Referring to the contributions of Bhakta Kanakadasa, the minister said he was not only a saint and composer but also a social reformer who fought against caste discrimination and social inequalities through his writings and songs. She described the decision to celebrate his Jayanthi as a State festival as a fitting tribute to his legacy and message of equality.

Recalling that the state-level Jayanti celebrations were also held in Anantapur last year, the minister said this year’s event in Kalyanadurg will be organised on a grand scale, reflecting the government’s commitment to honour social reformers who promoted inclusiveness and moral values.

Meanwhile, Savitha expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning Rs 60 crore for the construction and completion of BC hostels and gurukul schools across the state. She said the previous government had completely neglected the welfare of BC students, failing to release even minimal funds for hostel maintenance, diet, or cosmetic charges.

She also said that CCTV cameras and water purification plants are being installed in hostels to enhance safety and hygiene. Pay phones have been introduced in Gurukul schools to help students stay connected with their parents.