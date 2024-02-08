Kandikunta Venkata Prasad criticises AP govt. budget

Kadiri Constituency Incharge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad in a press note criticised Buggana Rajendranath Reddy's budget estimates and expenses. He claim that Buggana is responsible for increasing the revenue deficit and fiscal deficit of Andhra Pradesh to alarming levels. The press note also highlights the high amount of debt that the state currently has and accuses the YSRCP government of mismanagement.

The press note further criticizes the YSRCP government for various alleged scams and corruption in schemes, as well as for increasing prices, taxes, and charges on the people. They accuse the government of prioritizing alcohol revenue over the welfare of the people and even claim that inferior liquor caused the deaths of thousands of people. The press note also mentions the cancellation of certain programs, reduction in benefits for various groups, and alleged diversion of funds meant for BC welfare.

Overall, this press note presents a strongly critical viewpoint of the YSRCP government's performance in various areas, highlighting alleged mismanagement, corruption, and neglect of public welfare.