Kandrika residents oppose prepaid smart meters

Vijayawada: A 75-year-old poor woman Rajyalakshmi, living in a small house in Kandrika colony of the 64th division had strongly opposed the installation of the prepaid smart power meter at her residence and forced the staff to remove the prepaid meter and install the existing postpaid meter.

The CPM leaders and functionaries led by Chigurupati Baburao on Saturday congratulated the brave old woman, who had fought against the installation of the prepaid meter at her home.

Ch Baburao and other leaders visited her residence and congratulated her. Speaking to the media, the CPM leader said Adani company staff have removed the existing postpaid existing meter stating that it is out of order and fixed the prepaid smart meter.

The CPM leaders said the residents of Kandrika have staged protests and destroyed some Adani group prepaid smart meters. He said the residents have decided to fight collectively against the installation of prepaid smart meters.

He alleged that the coalition government was following in the footsteps of the YSRCP and had been trying to install prepaid smart meters.

He recalled that caolition parties the TDP and JSP had earlier opposed the decision of the YSRCP to install prepaid smart meters. But now the NDA govt is repeating the same mistake, he regretted. The CPM leader said the government was planning to install two crore smart meters to the consumers.