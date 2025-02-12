  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kanipakam temple receives Hundi collection of Rs 1.34 cr

Kanipakam temple receives Hundi collection of Rs 1.34 cr
x
Highlights

Staff members count Hundi offerings made by devotees for a period of 21 days

KANIPAKAM (Chittoor district): The Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple has received Rs 1.34 crore as Hundi collection for a period of 21 days. The Hundi counting was held here on Tuesday.

Temple executive officer Penchala Kishore revealed that apart from cash, devotees offered 44 grams of gold, 1.05 kilograms of silver, and foreign currencies, including 183 US dollars, 20 Australian dollars, 70 British pounds, 25 Euros, 15 Canadian dollars, 355 UAE Dirhams, and 367 Malaysia Ringgits. These contributions will be utilised for temple development and improving facilities for devotees.

Kanipakam temple AEOs Ravindra Babu, Hari Madhava Reddy, Dhanunjaya and Prasad, along with superintendents Kodandapani, Sridhar Babu, CFO Nageswara Rao, Hundi Inspector Subrahmanyam Naidu, temple staff, volunteers and Union Bank Kanipakam staff participated in the Hundi counting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick