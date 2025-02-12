Kanipakam temple receives Hundi collection of Rs 1.34 cr

KANIPAKAM (Chittoor district): The Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple has received Rs 1.34 crore as Hundi collection for a period of 21 days. The Hundi counting was held here on Tuesday.

Temple executive officer Penchala Kishore revealed that apart from cash, devotees offered 44 grams of gold, 1.05 kilograms of silver, and foreign currencies, including 183 US dollars, 20 Australian dollars, 70 British pounds, 25 Euros, 15 Canadian dollars, 355 UAE Dirhams, and 367 Malaysia Ringgits. These contributions will be utilised for temple development and improving facilities for devotees.

Kanipakam temple AEOs Ravindra Babu, Hari Madhava Reddy, Dhanunjaya and Prasad, along with superintendents Kodandapani, Sridhar Babu, CFO Nageswara Rao, Hundi Inspector Subrahmanyam Naidu, temple staff, volunteers and Union Bank Kanipakam staff participated in the Hundi counting.