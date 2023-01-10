Kapu community association slams RGV over his comments on Naidu-Pawan meet

The Andhra Pradesh Kapu Association has strongly condemned the tweet by film director Ram Gopal Varma on Kapus. The JAC leaders held an emergency meeting at Vijayawada Press Club on Monday. Bethu Rammohan Rao, President of the United Kapunadu State, spoke on this occasion. He accused YSRCP leaders of being behind Ram Gopal Varma's sarcastic tweet on the recent meeting between former Chief Minister Chandrababu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Kapunadu National President Galla Subrahmanyam and JAC President Masabathula Srinivas said that Ram Gopal Varma made these comments as part of a conspiracy against the Kapus. Aikasa leaders Dudala Srinivas Ala Taraka Rama Rao, Nukala Radhakrishna were present in this program and others participated.



Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma took an indirect jibe at Kapu community over Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan meeting extending congratulations to Kamma. The maverick director also made scathing comments against the TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu over Kandukur and Guntur stampede incidents.



However, the meeting of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan has created a stir in the state with ruling and opposition parties are into war of words against each other.