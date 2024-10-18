KDCC Bank services lauded

Vijayawada: Excise minister Kollu Ravindra has said the Krishna District Central Cooperative (KDCC) Bank has got recognition for its services to the farmers and customers in the erstwhile Krishna district and Eluru district.

Kollu Ravindra along with Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad inaugurated the new building of the KDCC Bank at Mopidevi village of Krishna district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister praised the services of KDCC Bank to the customers for more than 100 years. The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore.

Krishna district joint collector Gitanjali Sarma, Bank CEO A Syam Manohar, General Manager Chandrasekhar, AGM G Surya Prakasa Rao, Branch Manager Syed Salma Sultana, staff and customers attended the inauguration.