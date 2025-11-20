Key resolutions passed at Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board meeting

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board, chaired by Sri Potugunta Ramesh Naidu, met on Wednesday and cleared several important administrative and developmental proposals. Executive Officer (EO) M. Srinivasa Rao, Trust Board members, ex-officio members and special invitees were present. Of the fourteen agenda items placed before the Board, eleven received approval, two were deferred for further examination and one proposal was rejected.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Chairman announced that Chenchu tribal families will be provided free Sparsha Darshan once a month. Special identity cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries to facilitate the initiative. He further stated that the Makara Sankranti Brahmotsavams will be conducted from January 12 to 18, with extensive arrangements being planned to ensure an orderly and comfortable darshan experience for pilgrims during the festive period.

The Board also resolved to bring the Sri Kolanu Bharathi Saraswati Temple at Shivapuram in Kothapalli Mandal, Nandyal district, under the administration of Srisailam Devasthanam, following orders issued by the Endowments Department. The temple’s properties—including lands, gold, silver, fixed deposits and cash—will soon be taken over in the presence of officials and Trust Board members. In another decision, the Board approved the distribution of free laddu prasadam to devotees taking Sparsha Darshan and Ati-Sheeghra Darshan from December 1, supported by a new software system to ensure transparency in prasadam allocation.

Additional measures sanctioned during the meeting include the artistic renovation of Sri Gokulam with donor support, installation of new digital information boards, setting up of complaint and suggestion boxes, and establishment of ‘May I Help You’ service centres at key points across the temple premises using the voluntary services of Shiva Sevaks. The Chairman said the administration is also focused on reducing waiting time for Sarva Darshan and improving basic facilities for general devotees.