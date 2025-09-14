Kirti Chekuri takes charge as EG collector

Bapatla: Dr Vinod Kumar took charge as the new district collector of Bapatla on Saturday, promising effective implementation of state government welfare schemes.

The new collector brings prior administrative experience, having served as district collector of Anantapur district for 18 months before his current appointment.

Speaking to the media after assuming office, Dr Vinod Kumar stated that welfare schemes provided by the state government would be implemented efficiently.

Chirala and Bapatla MLAs MM Kondaiah and V Narendra Varma, district officials from various departments, later met the new collector, presenting bouquets and extending their congratulations on his appointment as Bapatla Collector.