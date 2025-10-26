Kollu slams Jagan, vows to expose YSRCP’s failures

Vijayawada: Minister for mines and geology and excise Kollu Ravindra launched a sharp attack on YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of speaking “without understanding issues like data centres” and of causing severe damage to the state for political gains.

Ravindra alleged that Jagan had “no moral right” to comment on liquor issues, as his regime promoted substandard liquor brands and indulged in large-scale irregularities. He asserted that all such malpractices of the YSRCP government would soon be exposed.

Addressing reporters after chairing a meeting of the erstwhile Krishna district NDA leaders at the R&B Guest House here on Saturday, the minister said the coalition partners — TDP, BJP, and JSP — would stand united to counter YSRCP’s propaganda and jointly face the upcoming local body elections.

The leaders resolved to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon to submit constituency-wise development proposals and coordinate welfare activities. Ravindra said that NDA MLAs in the district would meet every month to review development progress and address public grievances.

Responding to recent remarks by former ministers Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Jogi Ramesh, the NDA leaders decided to issue collective counter-statements under joint district leadership.

Ravindra also dismissed talk of internal rifts, stating that minor differences were natural and that the Chief Minister was personally monitoring the situation in Tiruvuru.

He noted that more than 2.5 lakh people had downloaded the AP Suraksha app, reflecting growing public confidence in the government, and added that people had lost faith in Jagan’s leadership.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the Kurnool bus accident.

TDP Krishna district president Konakalla Narayana Rao, KDCC Bank chairman Nettem Raghu Ram, JSP leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu, BJP leader Adduri Sriram and several MLAs from the erstwhile Krishna district were present.