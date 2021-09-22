Kurasala Kannababu addresses Vanijya Utsav - 2021 event, says govt welcomes investors with red carpet

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the government will welcome investors in the state with the red carpet. He discussed export opportunities in food processing units Kannababu addressed the two-day trade festival in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He said CM Jagan‌ is implementing simplified policies for industrial development and the government has welcomed investors in the state with the red carpet.



"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given utmost priority to the development of agriculture and allied industries; exports in AP also increased significantly during covid's period under the effective rule of CM Jagan," Kannababu asserted.



He said that AP ranked 4th in exports with a share of 5.8% of the country's total exports. In 2020-21, 172 million tonnes were exported from ports in the state: we are setting up food processing clusters across the state to add value to crop products, " said Kannababu.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Vanijya Utsav - 2021' program aimed at doubling the state's trade exports. He said the government would extend full support to the industrialists. The event was attended by dignitaries, ambassadors, and industrialists from across the country and abroad.