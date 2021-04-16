Kurnool: 15 Kasturba students, 8 staff test positive for Covid-19

Kurnool: Around 15 students studying in various classes and 8 staff of Kasturba Gandhi School at Adoni were tested positive to the coronavirus. The infected students and staff were immediately sent to home quarantine. Girl Child Development Officer (GCDO) P Lalitha speaking to The Hans India on Thursday said that corona tests are intensively being conducted at all Kasturba Gandhi Schools across the district. During conducting tests at Adoni Kasturba Gandhi School, some students tested positive, said the GCDO.

In addition to the students around 8 staff (4 teaching and 4 non-teaching) were also tested positive. The staff was also sent to home isolation. Fortunately, almost all, the students and staff, are asymptomatic. None of them have even the symptoms of flu, fever or others. In view of testing positive, the school has announced holiday for a period of five days, Lalitha said.

Samples of the remaining students, 183 students, have been collected and sent to lab testing. Till the results arrive the students would stay at home. Based on the results, the negative yielded students would be allowed to attend the school. In the meantime, the other staff that are not tested positive would attend the school regularly and take up sanitation, added the GCDO.