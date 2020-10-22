Kurnool: Bankers told to sanction loans to eligible vendors

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandiyan on Thursday directed the bankers to immediately sanction loans to eligible vendors under the Jagananna Thodu Scheme.

He convened a video conference on Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Bheema Schemes with joint collector, corporation commissioner, project directors of DRDA, MEPMA, MPDOs and bankers from his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the officials concerned need to submit the applications of identified beneficiaries to bankers immediately for sanctioning of loans. He ordered the officials to pay special attention to speed up the process of uploading the applications.

The collector lauded the efforts of some bankers for their well performance in sanctioning loans. The field level officials have to work hard for the early completion of given task, he pointed out. He instructed them to complete the pending work within three-day time. He also directed the bankers and the officials concerned to organise a mela to complete the pending applications of YSR Bheema and opening of Jan Dhan accounts.

Veera Pandiyan said several people have applied for loans under the Jagananna scheme through ward and village secretariats but the bankers are rejecting them on various grounds. He said the bankers instead of rejecting the applications have to pursue them and sanction loan to beneficiaries. To benefit the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has started YSR Bheema scheme. The bankers and officials after coordinating with each other have to open Jan Dhan accounts to those who doesn't have accounts, stated the collector.

Joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy, Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji, Project Director of DRDA Srinivasulu, In-charge Project Director of MEPMA, Sireesha, MPDOs and bankers attended the video conference.