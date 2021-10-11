Kurnool: Buggana launches PM Wani at Uyyalawada

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said that it is an auspicious occasion and a historic event to launch the Centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhana Mantri Wani high-speed network, at Uyyalawada village in Kurnool district in the state. Speaking on the occasion, Buggana said that he was happy that the prestigious Pradhana Mantri Wani high speed network launched at the Uyyalawada village, the native of the great freedom fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy. He said India was one of emerging countries that is competing with the well-developed countries in employment, business and several others. The high speed network will be of great help to the students to easily listen and attend to online classes, work from home and online marketing. The Prime Minister with an aim to transform the nation to Digital India has approved the broadband Wi-Fi network on December 9, 2020. The aim of the digitisation is to ensure development at the nook and corner villages and to transform them to smart villages. The C-dot App provider organisation would play the pivotal role in providing broadband network for the Pradhana Mantri Wani public wifi hotspot. People can easily access public data offices, public data office aggregators and other programmes, stated Buggana.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy we would be able to set up the PM Wani high speed network in Uyyalawada village. It is a happiest occasion to celebrate, stated the MP.

Earlier, the Finance Minister along with MP and government chief whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Nath Reddy launched the PM Wani high speed network. BSNL Director Manoj Kumar, Uyyalavada Tahsildar Subhadra, MPDO Muarli, Kalyani, MPP Budda Bhayamma and ZPTC Kasani Punya Lakshi Devi participated in the programme.