  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool Bus Accident: Over 20 Dead, Pawan Kalyan Orders Safety Action

Kurnool Bus Accident: Over 20 Dead, Pawan Kalyan Orders Safety Action
x

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressing the public meeting at Kurnool on Thursday

Highlights

A Hyderabad–Bengaluru sleeper bus caught fire near Chinnatekuru in Kurnool on October 24, killing over 20 passengers.

A private sleeper bus from Hyderabad to Bengaluru had a serious accident near Chinnatekuru in Kurnool early on Friday (October 24).

The bus hit a bike on National Highway 44 and caught fire.

More than 20 passengers died in the accident.

Pawan Kalyan Expresses Grief

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he was very sad and shocked by the tragedy.

He offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

He also prayed for the injured people to get better soon.

Orders for Help and Support

Pawan Kalyan asked officials to give good medical care to the injured.

He told them to help the victims’ families quickly.

He said the accident was very painful and should never happen again.

The Deputy CM asked the Transport Department to make private bus travel safer.

He said carelessness will not be allowed and ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Bus Had Many Violations

Officials said the bus had many challans in Telangana.

They also found that its fitness certificate expired in March.

Pawan Kalyan said the government will take strict action if safety rules were broken.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick