Kurnool bus fire accident: DIG briefs on the incident, says retrieved 11 bodies

DIG Koya Praveen has provided an update on the horrific bus accident that occurred in Chinnatekur, Kurnool district, revealing that the vehicle was carrying 38 adults and two children at the time of the incident. Following the accident, 11 bodies were recovered shortly after the tragedy unfolded.

Praveen confirmed that the primary driver of the bus is currently at large, while another driver has been taken into custody for questioning. The accident was reportedly initiated by a fire that broke out after the bus collided with a motorbike. Emergency medical services are actively attending to the injured, and local officials, along with medical personnel, are monitoring their conditions.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant added that a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has arrived at the scene to investigate. He elaborated that the bus, which was en route to Bangalore, struck the bike, prompting some passengers to escape through the emergency doors. Unfortunately, many others were trapped inside and sustained serious injuries due to the ensuing fire.

