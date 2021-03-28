Kurnool: Mega industrial estate to come up in Orvakal

Kurnool: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said that the government will establish a mega industrial estate/industrial node at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Orvakal. The industrial estate would be the biggest one in south India, he said while addressing media personnel at Orvakal airport on Sunday.

Addressing media personnel, the Finance Minister said that mega industrial estate/industrial node would be set up in an extent of 10,000 acres at a cost of Rs 800 crores. So far, 7,000 acres has been acquired and the remaining is yet to acquire, he stated. The initiative has been taken by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with an aim to develop the backward Rayalaseema region on all fronts, said Buggana.

The Chief Minister with a strong determination has announced Kurnool to be the Judiciary capital, he said and added the High Court in Rayalaseema would be established after permissions are accorded by the concerned authorities.

The 60-year dream of Rayalaseema people to have an airport in Kurnool realised after a long time, he said. Prior to formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1953-56, the then government has represented the Delhi government requesting sanctioning of airport to Kurnool. Since then the efforts have been made by the successive governments but those have yielded no results, he pointed out. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with his relentless efforts has sanctioned the airport, Buggana said.

"It is a very happy occasion to see the operations of passenger flights have started from Orvakal airport. Rayalaseema region is backward area, particularly Kurnool district is utmost backward area. But the dreams of people of this area to have an airport to Kurnool have come true after a span of 60 years," he said and thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of Kurnool people for getting the airport.

The Finance Minister further said that the then Chief Minister in 1972 and the Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao with a novel aim have established the Silver Jubilee College in united Andhra Pradesh. The aim to establish the college is to pursue good education and prepare for Civil services. The name "Silver Jubilee" was named to the College in 1972 as it was celebrated after India got independence.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 88 crore for the construction of new campus building to Silver Jubilee College and a cluster University at Jagannatha Gattu. To this effect a Government Order (GO) was also released, Buggana said. Adding, the Finance Minister said recently a declaration has been made to connect the National Highways connecting Kurnool to Chittoor and Kurnool to Bengaluru and Nandyal to Jammalamadugu. He further said the Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) would be filled with 3.5 tmc ft water from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS). This will meet the drinking water needs of the people of Kodumur, Gonegandla, Yemmiganaur, Dhone and Kurnool towns, the Finance Minister said.

Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, Collector G Veera Pandiyan, Nandyal MP Pocha Bhramananda Reddy, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others participated in the media conference.