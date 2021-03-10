X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Religious fervour marks Pushpa Pallaki Seva

The presiding deity being taken out in a procession in Pushpa Pallaki in Srisailam on Tuesday as a part of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams
x

The presiding deity being taken out in a procession in Pushpa Pallaki in Srisailam on Tuesday as a part of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Highlights

Kurnool: On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the officials of Srisailam temple have organised Pushpa Pallaki Seva on Tuesday. At this ...

Kurnool: On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the officials of Srisailam temple have organised Pushpa Pallaki Seva on Tuesday.

At this Pushpa Pallaki Seva, the festival idols of Mallikarjuna Swamy and Ammavaru were decorated in a special manner and taken to Akka Maha Devi Alankara Manapam where special prayers were offered.

Subsequently, the Pushpa Pallaki (palanquin) was decorated with various varieties of flowers and amidst accompaniment of spiritual music. Later, the festival idols in a decorated palanquin were taken out in a procession on the premises of the temple.

According to the epics, Srisaila Mallikarjuna Swamy was more fascinated by flowers.

Hence, Pushpallaki Seva would be organised during every Maha Siivaratri Brahmotsavams, Sankranthi and Dasara Mahotsavams, according to an official press release here on Tuesday.

Marking the Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities have also organised several cultural programmes to enthrall the devotees, pilgrims and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X