Kurnool: Self-defence training camp held for students

Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Ashoka Engineering College, conducted a self-defence training camp at ZP High School, Ullindakonda.

The event held on Tuesday, saw active participation from around 200 students, aiming to equip them with essential self-protection skills.

The training camp was graced by NSS programme coordinators S Abdul Rajak and K Valibabu, along with ZP High School Headmaster M.Leelavathi, who attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, they emphasised the importance of self-defence training for students, highlighting its role in ensuring safety and empowerment. They also lauded the efforts of the Ashoka NSS team for organising such a meaningful initiative.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the school’s teaching staff and NSS volunteers from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, making it a successful and impactful programme.