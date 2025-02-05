Live
Just In
Kurnool: Self-defence training camp held for students
Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Ashoka Engineering College, conducted a self-defence training camp at ZP High School, Ullindakonda.
The event held on Tuesday, saw active participation from around 200 students, aiming to equip them with essential self-protection skills.
The training camp was graced by NSS programme coordinators S Abdul Rajak and K Valibabu, along with ZP High School Headmaster M.Leelavathi, who attended as chief guests.
Speaking on the occasion, they emphasised the importance of self-defence training for students, highlighting its role in ensuring safety and empowerment. They also lauded the efforts of the Ashoka NSS team for organising such a meaningful initiative.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the school’s teaching staff and NSS volunteers from Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, making it a successful and impactful programme.