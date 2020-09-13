Kurnool: SHGs happy with YSR Aasara scheme

Kurnool: The YSR Aasara scheme is aimed to empower the women economically, said district collector G Veera Pandiyan. On the second day of YSR week-long programme organised by the YSR Kranthi Patham district samakya and Self Help Group (SHG) organisations at DRDA technical training development centre in B Thandrapadu on Saturday, the collector said the women of SHG were very happy and celebrating the YSR Asara programme in a festive mode across the district.



He said the women were given a lion's share in all schemes like YSR Cheyutha, interest-free loans, Amma Vodi, YSR Asara and registration of house sites on their names. The government has aimed to transform every women to lakhiers (lakshadikaris), he pointed out and suggested the women to overcome financial issues with utmost responsibility using the government introduced welfare schemes. He suggested the women of self-help groups to use the amount wisely and reap good benefits.

The collector suggested the women of village, mandal and district-level to raise to the occasion that they can handle their own trades. Women should spare some amount from the beneficiary scheme to reinvest in trades. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has entered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multi-national companies so that the women can prosper in commercial trades and strengthen their financial status.

The government was also taking initiatives that the women SHGs after purchasing the farmer's produce can sell at Janatha Bazaars. The collector said that recently he has given a power point presentation on the developments taken up by the women for selection of Prime Minister Innovation Award.

Project Director of DRDA Srinivasulu, APD Sreedhar Reddy and the members of YSR Kranthi Pathakam district samakya and self-help group were present.