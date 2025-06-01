Kurnool SP inspects police constable mains exam centers

Kurnool: Kurnool district Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Patil, conducted inspections at various examination centers where the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable (Civil & APSP) Mains Examination was held on Sunday. The examination, organized by the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, was conducted peacefully across 16 centers in the Kurnool district.

A total of 7,597 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam, out of which 6,947 candidates were present, marking a strong turnout.

The SP visited key exam centers including G Pulla Reddy Engineering College, G Pullaiah Engineering College, Brindavan Institute of Technology & Science, KV Subba Reddy College, The Athena School, Montessori Indus Residential School, and Shankaras Degree College to oversee the arrangements and security protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vikrant Patil stated that the written examination was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner. He emphasized that robust security arrangements were in place at all exam centers to prevent any untoward incidents. Personnel were kept on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The Police Department ensured a conducive environment for aspirants to appear for the examination without any disturbances.