Kurnool: Suspend true-up charges on power consumers

Kurnool: Leaders from Left party and Congress staged protests in front of electricity offices across the district on Monday demanding the government to suspend the true-up charges.

CPM senior leader K Mallaiah during a protest staged at Kowthalam electricity office, alleged that both the Centre and state governments have put Rs 3,700 crore burden on the people in the form of true up charges.

Addressing the gathering, Mallaiah said that the prices of all essential commodities besides petrol, diesel, gas, fertilizers and seeds have been hiked to indiscriminately putting additional burden on the people. In addition to it, now the governments have put an additional burden on the people by hiking power charges in the name of true-up charges.

The governments are squeezing the lives of common people, he said and demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately suspend the hiked power charges. If the government did not respond to the demand, then they would intensify statewide protests, warned Mallaiah.

Kowthalam mandal secretary Linganna called upon the people to support the Bharat Bandh scheduled to be held on September 27. He said for the last ten months, the leaders of Kisan Morcha were staging protests demanding the Central government to suspend the modified 2020 Electricity Act and labour codes.

But the Central was least bothered to address the Kisan's demand. Supporting the Kisan's protest at Delhi, Bharat Bandh call was given to observe on September 27. He urged the people to participate in large numbers and make Bharat bandh a grand success.

After the protest in front of Kowthalam electricity office, the leaders handed over a representation to lineman Prasad. Party leaders, Uligaiah, nagaraju, Veeresh, Venkanna, Chudi Ramanji, Marriswami, Bajjappa, Ayyappa, Ayyanna, Eeranna and others participated in the protest.

Similarly, the leaders of Congress also staged a protest in front of the electricity office near KVR Government Degree College for Women and demanded the government to immediately suspend the true-up charges. Leaders of CPI also observed protests in Yemmiganaur and Peapully on the same grounds.