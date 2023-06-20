KVB opens 803rd branch in Sattenapalle

Sattenapalle (Palnadu district): Karur Vysya Bank has opened its 803rd branch at main road in Sattenapalle of Palnadu district on Monday.

Sattenapalle Revenue Divisional Officer BLN Raja Kumari has inaugurated branch premises and ATM 10 am while Civil Surgeon of Government Hospital Dr YV Sujatha lit the Gayatri lamp. Branch’s safe room was opened by Challamcherla Sambasiva Rao, president of Chamber of Commerce, Sattenapalle.

Assistant General Manager KVS Prasad, Divisional Operating Officer IV Subrahmanyam, branch dead Ch Sai Ram and other bank officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bank Divisional Manager KVS Prasad said that Vijayawada division has 52 branches and this Sattenapalle branch is 53rd branch under Vijayawada Division. The division did Rs 6212.39 crore business as on 31st March 2023. He further said that Karur Vysya Bank established in 1916 with Rs 1,00,000 capital and as on 31.03.2023 the bank has reached capital of Rs 160.4lcr with a net profit of Rs 1106.09 crore.

Divisional Operating Officer Sri I V Subramanyam stated that the bank will serve digital banking services to the people of the vicinity and requested their cooperation in serving technological products for safe and secure banking

transactions.