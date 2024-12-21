Lack of blankets, broken windows make BC welfare hostel students quiver

Kurnool/Nandyal: Non-availability of bed sheets and blankets is making the students of government welfare hostels in Kurnool and Nandyal districts to spend sleepless nights despite the dropping mercury levels. Some of the hostels even have damaged doors and windows, through which chilly winds seep and also leading to mosquito menace.

There are nearly 177 hostels including SC, ST and BC welfare in the undivided Kurnool district. Most of the hostels do not have own buildings and being run in rented buildings. More than 17,000 students are pursuing education in the nearest government schools and colleges after staying in these hostels across the district.

It is even shocking that several hostels do not have proper toilets and bathrooms. A hostel in Peddapadu village of Kallur mandal, which is being run by BC Welfare department does not have sufficient bathrooms and toilets for nearly 250 students. Similar problem is also observed at SC welfare hostel.

According to a source, around 70 per cent of the hostel buildings do not have good conditioned windows, doors, bathroom doors, water facility besides others.

Kurnool district BC welfare officer Venkata Lakshmi told The Hans India that there are 44 BC welfare hostels in the district and they have dispatched bedsheets and blankets to students. She maintained that works is in progress regarding windows, doors and compound walls, adding that these repair works couldn’t take up as there were no funds for the last seven years.

Similarly, there are 37 SC welfare hostels in Kurnool district and except a few repair works, almost all the hostels are in good condition, stated in-charge SC welfare officer Tulasi. The seven ST hostels (3 Ashram, 4 Gurukul and 1 ST) are in good condition, she added.

In Nandyal district, there are 102 welfare hostels (38 SC, 38 BC and 13 ST). Social Welfare Officer Chintamani agreed that windows and doors of some of the SC welfare hostels are partially damaged, adding that they couldn’t take up repair works due to lack of funds. However, the government has sanctioned funds and the repairing works would be done on priority basis, the officer stated.

BC welfare officer Mushtaq Ahmed said that all the 38 hostels in the district are in good condition except some damaged doors and windows. They need to be repaired or replaced. As far as bed sheets and blankets, he claimed that they have been supplied to all students. District Tribal Welfare Officer Venkata Shiva Prasad stated that 12 out of the 13 ST hostels have all facilities, except one.