Laksha deepotsavam marks Kartika Monday in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The sacred precincts of Srisailam echoed with devotion on Monday as Srisailam Devasthanam conducted Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati at the temple Pushkarini on the auspicious fourth Monday of Kartika Masam.

Pushkarini area was adorned with thousands of traditional oil lamps on this occasion. Ahead of the rituals, utsava idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were taken in procession to Pushkarini, where priests performed special pujas.

Late in the evening, temple authorities commenced Dasha Vidha Haratis—Omkara, Naga, Trishula, Nandi, Simha, Surya, Chandra, Kumbha, Nakshatra and Karpura Harati. Each harati, rich in symbolic significance, was offered to Sri Swamy, Ammavaru and sacred Pushkarini with Vedic recitations and traditional musical accompaniment. Temple officials stated that these haratis are believed to grant various spiritual benefits to devotees—ranging from relief from hardships and removal of doshas to mental peace, prosperity, longevity and success in endeavours. The rituals concluded with Karpura Harati.