Large-scale promotion of horticultural crops: Collector P Prasanthi

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has informed that the government is encouraging horticultural crops on a large scale and the funds for 2023-24 have been released in this direction. According to the physical targets set in the district, the financial assistance to be provided to the farmers is being deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

She stated that as part of the National Mission for Oil Palm 2023-24, plants were provided on subsidy to the farmers. She informed that till now Rs 419 lakh has been deposited as fertiliser cost for oil palm cultivation in 3,000 hectares.

Collector stated that under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), subsidy funds of Rs 28.6 lakh have been released to farmers who cultivate crops like mango, cashew, tissue culture, banana, plastic mulching, cocoa, etc.,

So far Rs 18.87 lakh have been deposited in the farmers’ accounts. Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), collection centres for horticultural crops are being constructed in the district. She said that Rs 78.75 lakh have been sanctioned for the construction of 15 collection centres across the district.