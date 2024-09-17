Leopard settles in reserve forest

Rajamahendravaram: A leopard that strayed from the Papikondalu Wildlife Sanctuary into the Diwan Cheruvu Reserve Forest in Rajahmundry has caused concern in the area. The leopard’s movements were first noticed around 10 days ago in the Rajahmundry vicinity, leading to heightened anxiety among residents and villages.

Forest officials report that the leopard’s movements are being captured by camera traps set up in the reserve forest area and Nagara Vanam. Despite several traps being placed at various locations over the past few days, the leopard has yet to be captured.

Given the presence of human settlements on the edge of the reserve forest, officials are focusing their efforts on safely trapping and returning the leopard to its natural habitat. The search for the animal is ongoing as authorities work to ensure both public safety and the leopard’s well-being. It is known that the leopard from the Papikondalu National Park, which spans approximately 102,000 hectares across the unified East and West Godavari districts and Alluri Sitarama Raju district, has strayed into the Diwan Cheruvu Reserve Forest in Rajahmundry.

Recent surveys indicate that the Papikondalu National Park is home to around four tigers and six leopards, with additional uncounted leopards possibly present.

The forest department notes that leopard activity is high in the Rampachodavaram, Maredumilli, and surrounding forests. According to forest officials, the leopard may have been displaced from its habitat due to recent heavy rains and floods. As a result, it may have ventured into the Godavari River and moved towards the Rajahmundry area in search of a safe haven or fresh habitat.

Officials speculate that the leopard might have travelled through areas such as VR Puram, Rampachodavaram, Maredumilli, and Gokavaram in the Alluri Agency before arriving at the reserve forest. They believe that the dense and suitable environment of the reserve forest may have encouraged the leopard to settle temporarily. The search efforts are ongoing to ensure the leopard’s safe return to its original habitat.

Forest officials report that leopards can travel over 100-km a day. They also noted that leopards typically vacate an area if a larger predator, such as a tiger, enters their territory.

One forest ranger speculated that the leopard might have swum across the Godavari River or travelled from the Rampachodavaram Agency forests via Gokavaram. Similar leopard sightings have been reported in the past around the ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya area and in the Atreyapuram mandal. Comparing these past incidents with the current situation shows some differences, suggesting that the leopard’s recent behaviour may be influenced by various factors.