Lepakshi has all qualifications to get UNESCO recognition'

Hindupur (Sathya Sai): Historian MyNaa Swamy said that Lepakshi has all the qualifications to get UNESCO recognition. Participating as the chief guest at the distribution of certificates to students held at Balaji College on Friday, he praised the engineering ingenuity of Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple complex for having India's highest sculptural wealth and mural paintings.

The historian explained that the Asia's biggest mural painting-Veerabhadra Swamy (measuring 24x18 feet), hanging pillar in dancing hall and biggest monolithic bull in the country were main factors to get UNESCO tag for Lepakshi Temple.

There was superfine sculpture of Bhikshatana Murthy fully dressed with number of ornaments, he added. Balaji College Principal Dr A Veerabhadrappa said that if Lepakshi gets UNESCO recognition, not only Lepakshi but many places in Sri Sathya Sai district would be on the path of development.

He observed that the state will get international recognition if Lepakshi gets UNESCO recognition. About 40 students, who presented paper submissions and research articles in a national conference held under the directorship of MyNaa Swamy, were awarded certificates of appreciation.

Some students read their research papers in the meeting. Principal Veerabhadrappa was presented with a memento by MyNaa Swamy. Vice Principal Gopal, Telugu lecturer Chandrasekhar and others spoke on the occasion.