Liquor scam fake and baseless: Kasu
Narasaraopet: Former MLA and YSRCP senior leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Sunday criticised the coalition government, calling it a faction-driven regime that is misusing power to silence the Opposition. He said the government is trying to scuttle Opposition voices by creating false cases and arresting those close to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the name of a liquor scam which is fake.
Speaking to the media here, he accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of running the State with vengeance and fear, using police like party workers. He said even honest officers like former IAS Dhanunjaya Reddy and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy are being jailed without any proof. He warned that those misusing power today will be made accountable when YSRCP returns to power.
Mahesh Reddy questioned how liquor shops are now being run mostly by leaders from Telugu Desam and its allies, selling the same brands at higher prices.