Livestock census in Eluru dist from Sept 1

Eluru: Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy said that livestock census will be conducted from September 1 to December 21 in Eluru district.

She released a poster on animal census at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the livestock census is conducted once in every 5 years.

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr G Nehru Babu said that as per the directives of the Central government, animals like buffaloes, cows, sheep, goat and dogs are being counted in the district. Their details will be incorporated in a specially designed app, and 417 enumerators and 67 supervisors will do the livestock enumeration. They will be given training from August 6 to 9.

Animal Husbandry department officials Dr T Govindarajulu, Dr Subrahmanyam, Dr BNV Lakshminarayana, Dr Harsha, Dr Jahnavi and others participated.