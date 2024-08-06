  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Livestock census in Eluru dist from Sept 1

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy along with other officials releasing a poster on cattle census in Eluru on Monday
x

 Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy along with other officials releasing a poster on cattle census in Eluru on Monday

Highlights

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy said that livestock census will be conducted from September 1 to December 21 in Eluru district.

Eluru: Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy said that livestock census will be conducted from September 1 to December 21 in Eluru district.

She released a poster on animal census at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the livestock census is conducted once in every 5 years.

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr G Nehru Babu said that as per the directives of the Central government, animals like buffaloes, cows, sheep, goat and dogs are being counted in the district. Their details will be incorporated in a specially designed app, and 417 enumerators and 67 supervisors will do the livestock enumeration. They will be given training from August 6 to 9.

Animal Husbandry department officials Dr T Govindarajulu, Dr Subrahmanyam, Dr BNV Lakshminarayana, Dr Harsha, Dr Jahnavi and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X