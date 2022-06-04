Locals tie woman to a temple pillar over chit fund fraud

Parvathipuram Manyam: In a shocking incident, locals of a village tied up a woman who has allegedly cheated the villagers and looted around Rs.1.5 crores.

According to the sources woman identified as A Sobha of Sivini village in Komarada mandal has been running local chit fund business and has taken loans amounted to Rs.1.5 crores from the locals by offering huge interest than the banks.

Initially she used to pay the high interest and attracted the other lenders to give more funds. However, she failed to pay either interest or basic amount later. The locals fed up after questioning her many times and on Saturday they pulled her to the centre of the village and tied her to the pillar of the temple and started questioning. After receiving the information,

K Prayoga Murthy, sub inspector of Komarada rushed to the spot and took her into the custody.