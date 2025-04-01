Lokesh assures complete transformation of Anakapalli

Anakapalli: The alliance government will be supportive to the people of Andhra Pradesh and their grievances will be resolved in a time-bound manner, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh assured.

Holding a Praja Darbar at Visakhapatnam party office here on Monday as part of his second-day of the tour to the city, Lokesh received petitions from the general public who arrived at the TDP party office to air their grievances.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Special Teacher Federation appealed to the Minister to fill the posts through the recruitment notification in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict.

During the Praja Darbar, Raju, a complainant, appealed to the Minister to take necessary action against illegal occupations near Vepagunta Zilla Parishad High School during the YSRCP regime and safeguard the lands. Further, the complainant mentioned that even after repeated complaints, the authorities did not take any action against the occupations so far. R Lakshmi, who belongs to a carpenter family, complained to the Minister that they had bought 150 yards of land at Sujatha Nagar Teachers’ layout in Pendurthi, but a person Abtit Raju was occupying their land. Further, she appealed to the Minister to take action against the occupier.

K Sowjanya of Visakhapatnam appealed to Nara Lokesh to provide employment opportunity to her as she completed engineering.

Minister Lokesh promised the complainants to look into the petitions and sought a solution at the earliest.

Later, the HRD Minister laid foundation stone for road expansion works at a stretch of 14 km in Anakapalli taken up at a cost of Rs 347 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, “Earlier, the Atchutapuram-Anakapalli stretch used to be very difficult to travel. Keeping the commuters woes in view, the potholes were filled and the NDA government is now expanding them into four-lane as assured during Yuva Galam Padayatra,” he stated.

Lokesh exhorted the public to get the road works done by approaching Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh and Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar until their requests get sanctioned.

In the coming days, Lokesh assured that Anakapalli is going to witness a complete transformation.

Addressing a public meeting, the IT Minister said that the YSRCP levelled several false cases against him, Home Minister V Anitha and Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu in the past five years. “The then Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government filed false cases against the then Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu and kept him behind the bars for a period of 53 days. As the YSRCP confined to the atrocious rule, people of Andhra Pradesh taught a befitting lesson to the party by giving them only 11 seats in the previous elections,” Lokesh pointed out. Among others, Ministers Kollu Ravindra and V Anitha, MP C M Ramesh and MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, were present.