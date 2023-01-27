Tirupati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh formally launched his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kuppam on Friday. He performed puja at Varadarajaawami temple at Lalshmipuram of Kuppam and laid the first step of his 4000 km padayatra amid thunderous cheers of party cadres.



Party senior leaders K Atchannaidu, N Chinarajappa, N Rama Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and several others were present on the occasion. He also offered prayers at Masjid and a church in the town.

Lokesh will address a huge public meeting at 3 pm in Kuppam on which party politburo members and other top leaders of the party will take part.

The Padaytra will continue in Kuppam constituency for three days after which it will enter Palamaner constituency. In all it will take more than 43 days to cover all 14 constituencies before entering into Anantapur district.

Nara Lokesh will be meeting all sections of people especially youth and know their problems being faced in the YSRCP regime.

The TDP leaders have completed the arrangements for holding a public meeting at a private place near the TDP office. MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Angani Sathyaprasad, former minister Amaranath Reddy, Chittoor Parliament Party President Pulivarthi Nani, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, Kuppam Constituency In-charge PS Muniratnam and others are finalizing the necessary arrangements for the public meeting and the padayatra.