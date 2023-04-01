Anantapur: Lokesh promises to restore privileges of BCs

Chennekothapalle (Anantapur district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, on 56th day of his Yuva Galam padayatra, interacted with different sections of people including auto-rickshaw drivers and BC representatives. The day starts every day with about 1,000 to 1,500 youth and women taking selfies with him before the start of his padayatra .

Several members of Valmiki, Kuruba and Boya communities met Lokesh in course of his padayatra and apprised him of their problems, including stark poverty plaguing the communities. They complained that the erstwhile TDP government gave loans up to Rs 2 lakh for their self-employment ventures. Boyas and Valmikis demanded their inclusion in ST list.

The Vaddera community members urged Lokesh to issue licences for blasting quarries. The Edega community members urged him to earmark 10 acre land for raising a horticulture garden for raising palm trees for toddy tapping.

Lokesh responding to the pleas of the communities regretted that BCs who constituted 50 per cent of total state population were being betrayed as the government is diverting BC funds to other projects. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy foisted 26,000 false cases against BCs, he said and promised to restore old privileges to BCs denied by the YSRCP government. He alleged that Dharmavaram MLA Kethi Reddy is engaged in sand diversion to Benguluru.

Autorickshaw drivers too interacted with the TDP national general secretary and complained on frequent rise in fuel prices. Due to increase in taxes, the auto drivers say that they stopped operating auto vehicles. The Vahana Mitra scheme has not been made applicable and so auto drivers stopped running them. Lokesh described YSRCP government a 'tax regime' which broke the back of the common man. If the TDP returns to power the old welfare schemes will be revived and the insurance coverage of 10 lakh will be implemented for the auto drivers, he said.