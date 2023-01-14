Lokesh to focus more on youth during his march

Tirupati: Arrangements are in full swing for the upcoming padayatra named 'Yuva Galam' by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh from January 27. The padayatra will start from Kuppam for which the party has finalised the schedule. Accordingly, he will perform puja at 12 noon in Varadaraja Swamy temple in Lakshmipuram of Kuppam municipality on January 27 before formally starting the padayatra.

Thereafter he will seek blessings from party seniors outside the temple and interact with the Muslim community leaders at Old Pet Mosque. The yatra will proceed towards the bus station, and he will interact with the auto-rickshaw drivers at the auto stand there. He will also garland NTR statute there. Then Lokesh will move through traffic Island junction, government hospital cross, Settipalli cross, beggilipalle cross and reach PES Medical College area.

He will have a night halt at the campsite there and resume his padayatra at 8 am the next day and proceed towards Santhipuram where he will have night halt. His padayatra itinerary reveals that he will conduct his yatra from 8 am to 5.30 pm daily and will cover around 10 kilometre per day.

Party leaders said that Lokesh is preferring to continue his padayatra without much fanfare. He wants to interact with the people, in particular with the youth to expose government failures in providing job opportunities for them. The Yuva Galam will stay as a platform for the people who have been suffering under the current government. The main focus will be on exposing the desperate situation of the unemployed youth.

During the padayatra, he will ask the people of various sections about their grievances and assure them that TDP will come to their rescue if it forms the government in the next elections. On the occasion of his 400 days padayatra, he will cover 4,000 km which will culminate in Srikakulam. After covering all the 14 constituencies in the erstwhile Chittoor district, the yatra will proceed to Anantapur district. TDP district leadership has been making elaborate arrangements for the padayatra to make it successful.