Lokesh's aide Kilaru Rajesh appears before CID in skill development case

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's close associate Kilaru Rajesh appeared before the CID for questioning in the Skill Development case. Rajesh had received notices from the CID two days ago and the interrogation took place at the SIT office in Tadepalli.

Rajesh had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the CID informed the court that Rajesh was not named as an accused in the Skill Development case and stated that further investigation may be conducted under section 41A of the CrPC by issuing notices to him. The High Court closed the petition.

Meanwhile, the CID has summoned Rajesh to appear today who attended the investigation. As a result, large number of TDP leaders gathered at the SIT office. The CID seems to be gathering the information from Rajesh in the Skill Development case.

Meanwhile, in the same case Naidu was in jail for about one and half months and is waiting for bail in Andhra Pradesh High Court and has filed a SLP Petition in the Supreme Court, which would continue hearing on Tuesday. On the other hand, the AP High Court on Monday posted the hearing on the Amaravati assigned land case to November 1.