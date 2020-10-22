Machilipatnam: Open House evokes good response

Machilipatnam: Several hundred people visited the Open House programme conducted by the district police at the parade grounds in Machilipatnam on Thursday as part of the Police martyrs commemoration week.



The Police have displayed various types of arms, ammunition, uniforms, instruments used by the police and the functioning of the finger prints departments, bomb disposable squads, dog squads etc. On the instructions of the superintendent of police M Ravindanath Babu, the ASP Satyanarayana inaugurated the Open House programme.

Police officials and staff have explained the details of arms, ammunition, tools and instruments used by the police in the investigation etc. Students curiously asked the questions and got aware about the police department and its functioning. The staff and the visitors followed Covid guidelines and wore the masks.