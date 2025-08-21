Major mishap averted after RTC bus loses rear wheels

Madakasira/Gudibanda: A serious accident was narrowly avoided when an APSRTC bus belonging to the Hindupur depot lost its two rear wheels near Bairepalli in Gudibanda mandal.

The bus, which was returning from Lingadahalli in Karnataka via Madakasira, suddenly collapsed to the ground after the wheels detached.

Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident.

Passengers alleged that the mishap occurred due to the operation of aging and poorly maintained buses, demanding immediate action to prevent such risks in the future.

Though the incident caused panic, the swift response of the driver and the lack of traffic at the time ensured that a major tragedy was averted.