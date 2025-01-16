Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam at Srisailam underway with grandeur

Srisailam is abuzz with the vibrant celebrations of the Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavam, now in full swing. On the fifth day, Wednesday, the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy appeared to devotees on Ravana's charioteer, a sight that left many in awe. The temple has been adorned with electric lamps, creating a magnificent atmosphere for the festivities.

Since the early hours, priests and Vedic scholars have been diligently performing special pujas within the temple. The ceremonial idols of Mallikarjuna Swamy, along with Bhramaramba, were paraded on a chariot through the Akka Mahadevi Alarankar Mandapam, where vehicle pujas and special aartis were conducted. Following this, the idols of Sri Swamy Ammavar embarked on a procession, illuminated by electric lamps and accompanied by lively tunes from the Baja Bajantris, passing through the Rajagopuram of the main temple.

As the Makar Sankranti Brahmotsavams approach their conclusion on the sixth day, a series of special programmes are planned. The festivities will culminate with the Trishula Snanam held in the Yagasala, followed by Sadyasam and the ceremonial lowering of the flag to invite all deities to the Nagavalli Brahmotsavams.

In administrative news, the temple Executive Officer, Srinivasa Rao, issued a memo to the priests concerning the pujas conducted at Srisailam Temple. The memo arose from an incident during the recent Arudrotsavam, where the priests did not permit the Executive Officer to attend the Aarti from the inner temple during the Ekantha pujas. The priests clarified to the Executive Officer that the sanctity of Ekantha services requires exclusivity for priests, and the presence of others is not deemed appropriate.